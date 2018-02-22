Trending

Watch: Leganes goalkeeper gets booked for diving against Real Madrid

Ivan Cuellar threw himself to the ground in a bizarre attempt to get Theo Hernandez booked.

Leganes lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday night. The hosts took a surprise sixth-minute lead through Unai Bastinza before Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro and Sergio Ramos wrapped up the win.

Easily the strangest moment of the game arrived when Real were 2-1 up in the 85th minute.

Leganes' goalkeeper did his best to get Theo Hernandez into some hot water by theatrically falling to the floor, but referee Jose Gonzalez didn't fall for his woeful antics and immediately brandished a yellow card.

