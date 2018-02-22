Watch: Leganes goalkeeper gets booked for diving against Real Madrid
Ivan Cuellar threw himself to the ground in a bizarre attempt to get Theo Hernandez booked.
Leganes lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday night. The hosts took a surprise sixth-minute lead through Unai Bastinza before Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro and Sergio Ramos wrapped up the win.
Easily the strangest moment of the game arrived when Real were 2-1 up in the 85th minute.
Leganes' goalkeeper did his best to get Theo Hernandez into some hot water by theatrically falling to the floor, but referee Jose Gonzalez didn't fall for his woeful antics and immediately brandished a yellow card.
Menudo plantillazo de RATHEO jajajajaj y le saca amarilla a Cuéllar por "fingir", y lo peor es que el comentarista dice que no le toca!!!!! February 21, 2018
The commitment was certainly there, if not the execution.
