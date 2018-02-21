Racing Club's new signing gets crest razored into his head after three games

Leonardo Sigali is sporting a dodgy new trim to get the Racing fans onside.

The 30-year-old defender left Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in January to join Racing Club and he's wasted no time in trying to win over his new followers.

Posting to his Instagram feed, Sigali showed off his fresh new trim complete with impeccable line-work.

Sigali, who was bought by Villarreal in 2007 but never played for the Spaniards before being bought by Dinamo Zagreb in 2014, scored Racing's equaliser in their 2-1 win over Olimpo on February 10. Not bad going for a 5ft 10in centre-back who has only played 270 minutes for his new club. Hats off to him.

