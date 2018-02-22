Watch: Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred hits a magnificent free-kick against Roma in the Champions League
The Manchester City target's superb effort hands the Ukrainian champions a narrow advantage heading into the last-16 second leg.
Shakhtar came from behind to beat Serie A club Roma 2-1 in -9C conditions in Kharkiv on Wednesday night.
After 20-year-old Turkish winger Cengiz Under gave the visitors a first-half lead with his first goal in the Champions League, Facundo Ferreyra equalised seven minutes into after the break before Fred sealed the victory with a touch of class.
From outside the box in the 71st minute, the Brazil international arrowed his pinpoint free-kick straight into the top corner, off the underside of the crossbar.
2:40 for Fred's free-kick
Perhaps it's no surprise the 24-year-old is garnering plenty of attention when he smashes in pearlers like that. The second leg at the Stadio Olimpico will take place on 13 March.
