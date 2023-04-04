WATCH: Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona explained

Lionel Messi could be set to return to Barcelona at the end of the season, just two years after he left on a free transfer to join Ligue 1 side PSG.

Messi's contract expired at Barcelona in 2021, but the Argentine was still willing to sign an extension at Camp Nou - however, due to Barcelona's financial difficulties and inability to register his new contract, he had to go elsewhere.

PSG, naturally, came calling, offering a bumper contract to Messi in what they believed would be the final piece of the jigsaw in order to secure the Champions League trophy they have so desperately coveted. Alas, the marriage hasn't proven to be successful in that regard, with PSG crashing out in the last 16 in the two seasons Messi has been at the club.

His contract at the Parc des Princes is due to expire in the summer, though, and reports are suggesting he is unconvinced about extending his stay in the French capital - not least because PSG are demanding he takes a 25 per cent pay cut as part of any new deal.

Consequently, Messi could be set for a reunion at Barcelona.

As FourFourTwo's Adam Clery points out in the video above, Barcelona are reportedly working with several major sponsors to facilitate Messi's return to the Catalan side, though he would still have to accept lower wages for any potential move.

Certain PSG fans have started booing and jeering the 35-year-old at games, though, with the side's 1-0 loss to Lyon on Monday night highlighting their increasing disdain for one of the greatest footballers ever as he flirts with a return to Barca.

Indeed, Blaugrana vice-president Rafa Yuste stated that contact over a potential return had been made between both parties as he confirmed Barcelona's interest in bringing Messi back to the club last week.

"I think Leo is also in love with Barca and the city of Barcelona," Yuste said. "I think fate will make it possible. Let's see if we can have Leo back in Barcelona."