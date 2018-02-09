Watch: Melbourne Victory's James Troisi bags a rocket in the A-League

Brisbane Roar were leading 2-0 against Melbourne Victory thanks to goals from Massimo Maccarone and Brett Holman, before Troisi sparked a fightback with a bullet from range.

In the 83rd minute, Troisi unleashed a piledriver straight into the top corner.

"To be honest I think it's the first time I've shot outside the box this season," Troisi told Fox Sports post-match. "I've got a good strike on me when I connect. I should do it more often this season."

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Melbourne as they fell to a 2-1 defeat which leaves them fifth in the A-League.

