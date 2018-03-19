Watch: Milan's Patrick Cutrone reacts brilliantly to VAR goal confirmation

Milan's game against Chievo in Serie A was great entertainment on Sunday.

In a back-and-forward game which swung one way and then the other, the Rossoneri went ahead, only to fall 2-1 behind and then recover to take all three points with a dramatic 3-2 win.

Young forward Patrick Cutrone scored the equaliser in the second half, prodding home after the visiting goalkeeper had spilled a shot. He had to hold on for the VAR to make their call, but when they finally did...

Tremendous.

That goal actually made Cutrone Milan's top scorer in Serie A (7), moving him ahead of former Liverpool forward Suso.

Andre Silva scored the important third goal eight minutes from time, extending the club's winning run to five games and consolidating their sixth (and final Europa League) place.

