Watch: Neymar finishes off lovely PSG team goal against Rennes

The prospect of PSG winning the Coupe de France for the fourth consecutive year is very much on, after they dismantled their Ligue 1 rivals Rennes on Sunday night.

The visitors were already 3-0 up by the 43rd minute when Neymar scored the goal of the game – and his second of the match.

The Ligue 1 leaders showed great guile to pass the ball out of their own box from a corner, with Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti combining to get the ball up to Neymar.

The 25-year-old sprinted forward and laid the ball off to Di Maria, who squared for Kylian Mbappe to tee up Neymar for PSG's fourth.

Tasty.

Di Maria (74') and Mbappe (76') both got their second goals late on to ensure PSG cruised through to the last 32.

