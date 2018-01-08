Ex-Arsenal star Lukas Podolski opens kebab shop in Cologne, 1,000 people attend opening

Former Germany, Arsenal and Bayern Munich forward Podolski is currently in Cologne receiving treatment on a thigh injury.

But while he's there, the 32-year-old – who now plays for Vissel Kobe in the J.League – opened his own kebab shop which attracted over 1,000 hungry fans to its opening.

Some loyal supporters spent over five hours queuing for one of Podolski's delicious doners.

The ex-Gunner opened the restaurant with his two fellow co-owners, before making kebabs and posing for photos at the opening ceremony on Saturday.

At least that's his retirement plan sorted.

