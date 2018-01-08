Ex-Arsenal star Lukas Podolski opens kebab shop in Cologne, 1,000 people attend opening
The German has opened his 'Mangal Doener' restaurant in hometown Cologne – and got a huge reception
Former Germany, Arsenal and Bayern Munich forward Podolski is currently in Cologne receiving treatment on a thigh injury.
But while he's there, the 32-year-old – who now plays for Vissel Kobe in the J.League – opened his own kebab shop which attracted over 1,000 hungry fans to its opening.
Some loyal supporters spent over five hours queuing for one of Podolski's delicious doners.
The ex-Gunner opened the restaurant with his two fellow co-owners, before making kebabs and posing for photos at the opening ceremony on Saturday.
At least that's his retirement plan sorted.
- NOW READ Ranked! The 10 best Premier League transfers of the 2017/18 season
- SEE ALSO Longform: The Premier League's first ever season: dodgy blazers, Sky and... shower scenes?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.