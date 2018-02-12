Watch: Rok Kronaveter shows Slovenia and the world how to score the perfect free-kick
Olimpija Ljubljana's midfielder scored a dipping piledriver from around 40 yards out against their Belarusan opponents Dinamo Minsk.
Minsk looked set to win the friendly match on Sunday, but midfielder Rok Kronaveter had other plans.
In the 88th minute, the 31-year-old Slovenia international unleashed a rocket into the top corner that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of.
Filthy perfection. The game finished 1-1.
