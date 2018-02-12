Mark Clattenburg gets hit by a water bottle before jokingly dishing out a yellow card

Mr Clattenburg was being a nice guy as he tended to an injured player before absorbing a bottle to the face from Egyptian defender Hussein Sayed during Al Ettifaq's 1-1 draw with Al Feiha on Saturday.

The Geordie referee, who hit the headlines recently for pausing a Saudi match because of nearby calls to prayer, took the blow in good spirits.

As language was clearly a barrier, Clattenburg pretended to give the regretful Fayed a yellow card for the sake of playful banter.

No "gameplan" from Clattenburg here it seems.

