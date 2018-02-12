Bayern Munich's stadium to have a hotel suite overlooking the pitch

As part of Bayern's multi-year deal with the giant hotel chain, fans will soon be able to win the opportunity to stay in a room which directly overlooks the pitch.

The luxury suite is set to come complete with a king-size bed and television - just in case you get bored of Robert Lewandowski banging in hat-tricks. There will also be a fireplace which is just perfect for those cold Champions League nights.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge towed the party line with: “We are delighted for two leading brands such as Courtyard by Marriott and FC Bayern to be entering into a long-term partnership.

"I am particularly pleased that our fans can also benefit from this partnership, with our new official hotel partner providing them with attractive offers for both home and away matches."

In order to win the chance to stay in the suite, you have to start redeeming Marriott Rewards points 'against a range of domestic and European home-game packages'.

Bayern fans, how could you say no?

