Watch: Seattle Sounders goalkeeper makes almighty stoppage-time blunder

Los Angeles FC played their first MLS game at the Banc Of California Stadium last night and, fittingly, they beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 with a stoppage-time goal from centre-half Laurent Ciman.

Unfortunately for visiting goalkeeper Stefan Frei, it will go down as an absolute howler.

(3.09 in the video)

LAFC are in the first year of existence as an MLS side, and actually won their first competitive game against Seattle – also 1-0 – on March 4.

Their stadium has a 22,000 capacity and, although it's the first football-specific facility built in California for nearly 60 years, will also be a venue for the 2028 Olympics.

