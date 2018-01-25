Watch: 'Spanish Stoichkov' embarrasses two defenders before curling in a stunner

The 24-year-old Stoico single-handedly led the hosts' counter-attack from their own penalty area, nodding the ball over one midfielder before casually flicking it over another.

Once Stoico had left his two opponents for dead, he surged forward before aiming a beautiful strike into the top corner from outside the box.

No wonder the Spanish midfielder won the Tercera division's goal of the week. Better still, Linense beat Lorca Deportiva 2-0.

1:39

