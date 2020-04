West Bromwich Albion found to be a front organisation

Odd goings-on going on in the Midlands...Back of the Net's Paul Watson has the scoop...



A lengthy undercover operation commissioned by Back of the Net has revealed that West Bromwich Albion is nothing more than a front organisation used to siphon off points to other legitimate teams.

The news is expected to rock the world of football with many of BritainâÂÂs top teams having openly contested matches against the West Midlands points laundering outfit in recent times.

âÂÂOur suspicions were raised by the fact that West Bromwich isnâÂÂt a real place you get,â explained the undercover agent who led the sting.

âÂÂWe dug a little deeper and found that The Hawthorns wasnâÂÂt a realistic name for a stadium and nobody could quite explain why people always refer to them as The Baggies.âÂÂ

Every season anything between 60 and 80 points leave âÂÂWest Bromâ bound for the Premier LeagueâÂÂs top teams via a complex system of arranged meetings at football grounds around the country.

A matter of hours after a resounding 4-0 âÂÂdefeatâ against Manchester City, events at the Etihad Stadium take on an altogether more sinister complexion.

âÂÂIt was all suddenly so clear,â Back of the NetâÂÂs inside man continued. âÂÂI looked over at Hodgson and just saw a powerless puppet; a really blocked up, sniffy puppet.

âÂÂAt 3-0 down, rather than trying to re-jig things tactically you could hear [Roy] Hodgson threatening Paul Scharner. It was all stuff like âÂÂdonâÂÂt break my balls on this,â âÂÂthereâÂÂs plenty of ways for a utility man like you to go missingâ and âÂÂyou donâÂÂt want to end up with Boaz Myhill.âÂÂâÂÂ

The dramatic climax of the investigation saw a West Brom representative offer Back of the NetâÂÂs reporter three points if he could assemble 11 men and teach them to take a set piece.

As we go to press, Baggie Bird remains wanted by Interpol for three charges of racketeering.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.

