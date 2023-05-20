West Ham United vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham United vs Leeds United live stream and match preview, Sunday 21 May, 1.30pm BST

Looking for a West Ham United vs Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham United vs Leeds United is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Leeds will be looking to boost their survival hopes by beating West Ham on Sunday.

Sam Allardyce's side are a point adrift of safety with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

The Hammers will be on a high after they booked their place in the Europa Conference League final this week.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

West Ham could shuffle their pack after the exertions of Thursday night. Gianluca Scamacca remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Leeds will have to make do without Tyler Adams, Junior Firpo, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas. Liam Cooper is a doubt.

Form

West Ham have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League, although they have been distracted by Europe in that time.

Leeds picked up a point last weekend, but they have now gone seven matches without a victory.

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for West Ham United vs Leeds United.

Stadium

West Ham United vs Leeds United will be played at the 60,000-capacity London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham United vs Leeds United kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 21 May in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.