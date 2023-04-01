West Ham United vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham United vs Southampton live stream and match preview, Sunday 2 April, 2pm BST

Looking for a West Ham United vs Southampton live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham United vs Southampton is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Two relegation candidates will go head-to-head in a crunch clash at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham (opens in new tab) head into the weekend in the bottom three, although at the time of writing they are only one points adrift of safety.

Southampton (opens in new tab) are rock-bottom of the table, but a win on Sunday could be enough to see them climb out of the drop zone.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

West Ham duo Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio will need to be checked in the run-up to kick-off.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Tino Livramento, Juan Larios and Armel Bella-Kotchap, while Che Adams and Mohamed Salisu are doubts.

Form

West Ham have won only one of their last six games in the Premier League, despite their consistently good form in the Europa Conference League.

Southampton have shown signs of life under Ruben Selles, who has lost only two of his six matches at the helm.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for West Ham United vs Southampton.

Stadium

West Ham United vs Southampton will be played at the 62,500-capacity London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham United vs Southampton kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 2 April in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.