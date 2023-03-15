West Ham v AEK Larnaca live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa Conference League match

West Ham v AEK Larnaca live stream and match preview, Thursday March 16, 8.00pm GMT

West Ham v AEK Larnaca live stream and match preview

Looking for a West Ham v AEK Larnaca live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham v AEK Larnaca is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham are in control of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie ahead of the second leg against AEK Larnaca.

The Hammers earned a 2-0 win in Cyprus last week thanks to a Michail Antonio double and they will be hoping to finish the job at home to continue their quest for European silverware.

David Moyes’ side have fared much better on the continent than in the Premier League this season and come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

That result left them hovering above the relegation zone only on goal difference as they battle to maintain their top-flight status.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Last week’s two-goal hero Antonio is out with a calf injury, while Lukasz Fabianski is also sidelined and there are doubts about the fitness of Flynn Downes and Lucas Paqueta.

Form

West Ham: DWLLW

AEK Larnaca: LWLDL

Stadium

West Ham v AEK Larnaca will be played at the London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham v AEK Larnaca kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Thursday, 16 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 3, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3.00pm ET / 12.0pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Europa League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Europa League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.