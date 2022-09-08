What happened to football in the UK after King George VI died?

What happens to football in the UK after the passing of a monarch?

Given the length of Elizabeth II's reign, we don't have a lot of 'usual protocol' that football can lean back on for such sad circumstances. The game has also changed so much in the last 70 years that what happened in the past may not necessarily be a good guide for what will happen in the future.

But it's still worth looking at what happened to football fixtures when King George VI passed away on February 6, 1952.

According to the Guardian (opens in new tab), some sports were suspended after the king died – but football, which had a full set of top division fixtures the following weekend, wasn't one of them.

The newspaper says:

"After the death of George VI in 1952, rugby and hockey fixtures were called off, while football matches went ahead. Fans sang Abide With Me and the national anthem before kick-off. The National Theatre will close if the news breaks before 4pm, and stay open if not. All games, including golf, will be banned in the Royal Parks."

There are some photos available from the Fulham vs Newcastle game that took place on February 9, 1952, three days after George VI's death.

These include players and referees paying their respects (above) as well as Fulham fans observing the minute's silence before the game:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it is expected that when Queen Elizabeth II passes away, sports fixtures including all football matches, will be suspended. It is not clear how long this would last, but a postponement of all Premier League matches the following weekend would be the minimum likelihood.