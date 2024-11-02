What is Sky Sports Masters Football?

Masters Football remains one of the most beloved footballing events in recent decades by those lucky enough to watch it during the decade-long run on Sky Sports.

Detached from the free-spending, ego-filled professional game of the modern age, Masters Football drew in viewers for the fun-filled honesty of ex-pros going at it against one another in an intimate arena as part of a six-aside team.

Rumours surrounding a return have continually swirled over the past decade, so far to no avail, so here's everything you need to know about the legend of Masters Football.

Andy Cole and Darren Huckerby playing in Masters Football (Image credit: Sky Sports)

Formed on the turn of the millennia, Masters Football was an annual tournament hosted in indoor arenas, with the location changing each year.

Teams from across Britain would face off in six-a-side games in front of a live crowd and broadcast on Sky Sports, with sides made up of various ex-professional players from the respective clubs.

Beardsley regularly featured for Newcastle

Players over the age of 35 were selected by a designated committee to represent a club they had formerly played for, competing in regional heats for the chance to qualify for the annual national tournament.

Games were played on a pitch the size of an ice hockey rin. There were no offsides, and neither were there any throw-ins or goal kicks unless the ball had gone directly behind the goal leading to heaps of frantic action.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Rangers all won two titles each across the 11-year run time, while big names such as Ally McCoist, Peter Beardsley and Darren Huckerby were crowned Golden Boot winners on different occasions.

Official rules for the tournaments are, according to the UK Masters website, as follows:

All football games will be played on pitches 60 × 30 metres, surrounded by perimeter boards.

Each match will be 8 minutes each way.

Each football team can use a squad of 9 players for each game, with a maximum of 6 on the pitch at any one time. An unlimited number of substitutions can be made by each team at any time during the game.

At least one footballer must be in the opposition’s half at all times or a free-kick will be awarded to the opposition on the halfway line. This rule does not apply to a team which has had a player sent off.

There is no offside.

All free kicks must take place within 5 seconds or the decision is reversed. The opposition must be 5 metres away at free kicks.

No minor injuries will be treated on the pitch. The clock will only be stopped for serious injury or time-wasting.

The Sin Bin will be used in an unofficial capacity for yellow card offences. The referee will suggest the player leave the pitch for two minutes.

Any player who receives a red card will be sent off immediately, cannot be replaced and will be banned for the next match. In the most extreme of cases, players will be banned from playing MastersFootball™ indefinitely.

While no official return has been confirmed for the UK Masters just yet, fans can still view the Scottish Masters, which has continued without the support of the English team in recent years.

Jermaine Defoe is the standout name set to feature at the 2024 event in November, representing Rangers, while Celtic are set to call on Scott Brown, Gary Hooper and Charlie Mulgrew.