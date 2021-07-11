What is the European Championship trophy called?

The winners of Euro 2020 will lift aloft the famous European trophy on Sunday night – but what is it called?

The Henri Delaunay Cup is named after UEFA's first president, who played a big role in the formation of the footballing body and the competition now known as the European Championship.

Delaunay passed away in 1957, a year before the announcement of the European Nations' Cup (the Euros' original name). It was decided then that the trophy should bear Delaunay's name, to honour the work he had done to set up the competition – something he had strived for since the 1920s.

The trophy we will see on Sunday night is not the original Henri Delaunay Cup, however. Though it looks the same, it was recast ahead of Euro 2008 to make it larger, and though it bears the same name, it is around 2kg heavier than the original.