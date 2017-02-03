What is it with these Barcelona players looking like the Backstreet Boys?

These fellas might be really good at football, but they're doing themselves no favours in the street-cred department where FFT are concerned.

Recent social media postings suggest that Messrs Messi, Suarez and Neymar have snaffled style tips from the likes of One Direction, Blue, Westlife and, most troublingly, American tank-top troop the Backstreet Boys. Perhaps there's an explanation, though: Justin Bieber is a Barcelona fan after all.

Judge for yourselves...

"Tell me why…"

Take a look at the best photos of FC Barcelona's journey to Madrid: https://t.co/rbP6003W8E#ForçaBarçapic.twitter.com/1yjNnWYniB

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 1, 2017

"Ain't nothin' but a heartache..."

"Ain't nothin' but a mistake..."

"I never wanna hear you say..."

✈️ The FC Barcelona squad are on their way to Madrid ahead of the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Atlético. #FCBLivepic.twitter.com/rSKV8F5I74

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 1, 2017

"... Neymar, don't look away."

The boys are back in town…

Grande vitória hoje chavales pic.twitter.com/kFTPsmS91h

— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 19, 2016

