What league are Boreham Wood in?
By Conor Pope published
Bournemouth's FA Cup opponents Boreham Wood are a non-league side – but what league do they play in?
We all know part of the magic of the FA Cup is that it throws up fixtures between lower- and non-league sides against top-flight opposition.
On Sunday, Bournemouth host non-league Boreham Wood for their fourth round tie.
Boreham Wood play in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, below the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two. It's the highest level of non-league football, above the National League North and South.
The club has been in existence since 1948, and the National League is the highest they have ever been in the football pyramid – with 2017/18's fourth-place finish their best-ever finish.
In another best, this season's trip to the fourth round is also the furthest into the FA Cup they have ever reached.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019.
