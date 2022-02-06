FA Cup fifth round draw: Full fixtures confirmed
By Conor Pope published
The fixture list for the FA Cup fifth round has now been confirmed, with games to be played in early March
The full fixtures for the FA Cup fifth round have been confirmed, after a draw ahead of the Liverpool vs Cardiff fourth round match on Sunday afternoon.
The fifth round will take place on the midweek of Wednesday, March 2, with exact dates and kick-off times for fixtures yet to be revealed, including which games will be televised.
Those picked for TV will be shown across the BBC and ITV.
FA Cup fifth round draw: Full fixtures
Luton Town vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City
Peterborough United vs Manchester City
Liverpool or Cardiff City vs Norwich City
Southampton vs West Ham United
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
Everton vs AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
