What stadium is used in Ted Lasso?
Ted Lasso is shot in England - with a real Premier League stadium used in the show
Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso may have been written by Americans and starring Virginia-born Jason Sudeikis - but the TV show is filmed in the United Kingdom, where it's set.
Ted Lasso charts the adventures of the titular character, an American Football coach coming over to London for the first time to manage fictional Premier League side, AFC Richmond.
Many of the filming locations are actually in Richmond, including the street in which Lasso lives and the local pub. For stadium scenes on matchday, however, Crystal Palace's ground, Selhurst Park, doubles up to become Nelson Road Stadium, the fictional ground of AFC Richmond.
Within the show, the stadium is referred to as "the dog track" in reference to the area's history with greyhound racing. The fictional club are nicknamed the Greyhounds too, with a greyhound on their badge.
Richmond is in actual fact closer in proximity to Brentford's stadium. The first game shown in the show is actually a London derby between Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond, which takes place at Nelson Road Stadium.
For the training ground used in the show, Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond use Beaconsfield Road in Hayes. This is the ground of Southern League Premier Division South team, Hayes and Yeading.
