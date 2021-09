Ted Lasso: Who stars in the Apple TV+ show?

Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso, has become an international hit, with a beloved cast and frequent cameo appearances from some of the biggest names in television and football.

The show stars Jason Sudeikis of Horrible Bosses and We're the Millers, alongside a cast of mainly British actors, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster.

The cast is as follows for the show.

Main cast Actor Character Episodes Seasons Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso 23 episodes Season 1 to present Brendan Hunt Coach Beard 23 episodes Season 1 to present Hannah Waddingham Rebecca Welton 21 episodes Season 1 to present Jeremy Swift Higgins 21 episodes Season 1 to present Phil Dunster Jamie Tartt 21 episodes Season 1 to present Brett Goldstein Roy Kent 21 episodes Season 1 to present Nick Mohammed Nathan Shelley 21 episodes Season 1 to present Juno Temple Keeley Jones 21 episodes Season 1 to present Stephen Manas Richard 22 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Toheeb Jimoh Sam Obisanya 20 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Kola Bokinni Isaac 20 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Billy Harris Colin 20 episodes Season 1, Season 2

Recurring characters Actor Character Episodes Seasons Moe Jeudy-Lamour Thierry Zoreaux 7 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Cristo Fernández Dani Rojas 5 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Annette Badland Mae 12 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Adam Colborne Baz 12 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Bronson Webb Jeremy 12 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Kevin Garry Paul 12 episodes Season 1, Season 2 David Elsendoorn Jan Maas 12 episodes Season 2 Charlie Hiscock Will Kitman 12 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Arlo White Arlo White 10 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Mohammed Hashim Moe Bumbercatch 10 episodes Season 2 James Lance Trent Crimm 9 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Sarah Niles Dr. Sharon Fieldstone 8 episodes Season 2 Chris Powell Chris Powell 8 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Elodie Blomfield Phoebe 7 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Lloyd Griffith Lloyd 7 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Marcus Onilude Marcus 5 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Anthony Head Rupert Mannion 4 episodes Season 1 Phoebe Walsh Jane 4 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Bill Fellows George 4 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Gus Turner Henry 4 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Anna Martine Freeman Sarah 4 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Mary Roscoe Julie 4 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Andrea Anders Michelle Lasso 3 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Ellie Taylor Flo 'Sassy' Collins 3 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Ruth Bradley Ms. Bowen 3 episodes Season 2 Kieran O'Brien James Tartt 3 episodes Season 1, Season 2 Keeley Hazell Bex 3 episodes Season 1 Shannon Hayes Soccer Girl 3 episodes Season 1, Season 2

Guest appearances Guest Credited as Episodes Season Jeff Stelling Jeff Stelling 3 episodes Season 2 Chris Kamara Chris Kamara 3 episodes Season 2 Fleur East Jaylah Vivienne 3 episodes Season 2 Mike Dean Mike Dean 2 episodes Season 2 Thierry Henry Thierry Henry 1 episode Season 2 Gary Lineker Gary Lineker 1 episode Season 2 Holly Willoughby Holly Willoughby 1 episode Season 2 Ian Wright Ian Wright 1 episode Season 2 Seema Jaswal Seema Jaswal 1 episode Season 2 Phillip Schofield Phillip Schofield 1 episode Season 2 Peter Crouch Peter Crouch 1 episode Season 2 Tom Fordyce Tom Fordyce 1 episode Season 2 Eni Aluko Georgia 1 episode Season 2 Chris Stark Chris Stark 1 episode Season 2

