What will Lee Carsley's England team look like? 'Carsball' explained

By
published

The FA have named former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley as interim England manager

England's new interim manager Lee Carsley
England's new interim manager Lee Carsley (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

The FA have confirmed that Lee Carlsey has been appointed as the interim England manager for the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League doubleheader next month. 

The 50-year-old will be stepping up from his role as England Under-21s boss while the FA continue their search for Gareth Southgate’s successor after the former Three Lions defender stood down following last month’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.