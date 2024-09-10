Next England manager odds: The favourites to become Gareth Southgate's successor

The next England manager odds are shaping up. England’s search for a permanent successor to Gareth Southgate is still ongoing, but Lee Carsley has so far made a strong case to get the job during his period as interim boss.

His team won 2-0 against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin to kick off the Nations League campaign in style – but Carsley is not the only contender. There are other experienced, reputable managers who might have their sights set on the England job, several of which might make for more glamorous appointments.

Glamour, though, is not the priority for the FA. Populism has never been the aim of the game and they will be intent on giving the job to the best suited candidate. Here are the latest odds from the bookies, provided by William Hill .

The next England manager odds: 5. Graham Potter (8/1)

Graham Potter has long been touted for England (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Graham Potter was linked with several clubs in Europe during the summer and insisted he was “ready” to get back into the game after his dismissal from Chelsea in April 2023. The 49-year-old might be a little rusty but his reputation remains strong and he is among the most tactically astute English coaches.

The question mark around Potter would be his ability to take on such a high-pressure job, given his difficulties at Chelsea. There is also a sense that his style of play - typically patient, possession-based buildup - might be too similar to Southgate’s.

In FourFourTwo’s view, this seems like an unlikely appointment, and that’s reflected by odds of 8/1. Potter is yet to truly prove himself at the very highest level, so another club move is likely to be his best bet: it's not worth putting the money on.

4. Pep Guardiola (7/1)

Graham Potter's contract is up this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been plenty of talk about Pep Guardiola’s future when the Manchester City boss claimed he was “closer to leaving than staying” in the summer. He has since insisted that a decision has not yet been made, but after nine years and multiple titles his time could soon be up.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That has predictably led to rumours that the Catalan could become the next England manager. He has won everything at club level, so the next move, logically, will surely be to a national team.

Unfortunately, FourFourTwo reckons that's not likely to be England. Guardiola is not the kind of manager to jump ship midway through a season and the FA will not be able to wait until his City contract runs down. Still, with the odds as long as they are, it's maybe worth a flutter, depending on what happens with City's alleged 115 breaches…

3. Eddie Howe (7/1)

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been frequently linked with England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe is many England fans’ first choice to take the reins from Southgate and it would be hard to argue against him as a contender. He has worked his way up to the very top, guiding Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League and then spearheading Newcastle’s return to the Champions League.

Suggestions that Newcastle might eventually look to replace him have only heightened speculation that he could become the next England boss, although a strong start to the new season has quieted the rumours somewhat.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Howe would make an accomplished England manager, but the odds suggest the FA will be looking elsewhere.

2. Jurgen Klopp (6/1)

Does Jurgen Klopp miss England already? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Jurgen Klopp has categorically dismissed any suggestion that he might become England manager, the bookies seem to believe there is an outside chance. It’s likely to be wishful thinking; Klopp appears intent on having a prolonged break, no matter how tempting the potential job offer might be.

The former Liverpool boss publicly refuted speculation linking him with the England job in late July. "At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country," he said. "England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I'll make an exception for you."

Which makes FourFourTwo think it's almost certainly isn’t going to happen. The idea is romantic and on the surface it makes sense, but the timing doesn’t line up, and Klopp will likely be on holiday for much longer than just a few months.

1. Lee Carsley (4/7)

Carsley is favourite for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee Carsley is now the odds-on favourite to be the next England manager, an unsurprising development, perhaps, after his strong start as interim boss. Like Southgate, Carsley is familiar with the England setup having worked as the Under-21s boss for several years.

The former Derby and Everton midfielder has spoken well in his various press conferences since temporarily taking charge, and appears to have ideas to tweak Southgate’s vision and take the team in a slightly different direction. After successive Euros finals, the FA are clearly aware that there is no need to rip things up and start again. Carsley offers some continuity, while providing a fresh perspective.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is the natural option unless something huge happens. It's not worth placing money on due to the return – but expect it nonetheless.

More England stories

England interim boss Lee Carsley distances himself from 'manager' tag, sending clear message to the FA over role

Who was the pitch invader during England's Nations League win over Ireland?

'It’s very similar to what happened with Gareth Southgate; he was the Under-21 England manager, had success there and he was given an opportunity. It’s now exactly the same for Lee Carsley': England legend on history repeating for Three Lions