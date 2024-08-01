Geoff Hurst: 'The next England manager MUST be English'

The sole survivor of the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup-winning squad demands the FA appoint an English gaffer after Gareth Southgate's departure

Geoff Hurst
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Gareth Southgate stepped down as England manager following the Three Lions' Euro 2024 final defeat, debate has raged over who the waistcoat lover's successor should be. 

While the bookies reckon Englishmen Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are frontrunners for the job, many fans have been calling for the likes of foreigners Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino. But legendary England striker Geoff Hurst – scorer of a hat-trick in England's 1966 World Cup Final win over West Germany – is demanding the FA keep their appointment close to home. 

Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.