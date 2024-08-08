England need to do all they can to get Jurgan Klopp to lead national side at next World Cup, according to Neil Warnock

By
published

Neil Warnock believes that Jurgan Klopp is the best manager that England could get to replace Gareth Southgate

Jurgen Klopp
Neil Warnock believes that Jurgen Klopp is the best man to lead England into the next World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neil Warnock believes The FA should do all they can to convince Jurgen Klopp to become the next England manager - even if it is for just one year.

The FA are on the search for a new manager to replace Gareth Southgate after he stepped down after Euro 2024 and Warnock believes that the former Liverpool manager is the best man for the job. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Andrew
James Andrew
Editor

James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.