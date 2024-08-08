England need to do all they can to get Jurgan Klopp to lead national side at next World Cup, according to Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock believes that Jurgen Klopp is the best man to lead England into the next World Cup

Neil Warnock believes The FA should do all they can to convince Jurgen Klopp to become the next England manager - even if it is for just one year.

The FA are on the search for a new manager to replace Gareth Southgate after he stepped down after Euro 2024 and Warnock believes that the former Liverpool manager is the best man for the job.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season and is expected to take a year off in order to rest after nine years at Anfield.

Warnock, speaking at the premier of Gaffer, is also a fan of Mauricio Pochettino (Image credit: William Hill)

It is expected that The FA will appoint U21 coach Lee Carsley on an interim basis for the next two games against The Republic of Ireland and Finland in September while they assess their options.

And former Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and QPR boss Warnock believes that Carsley can lead the team for the World Cup qualifying campaign with Klopp coming in to take charge of the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico but also said he is a fan of former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking at the premier of a new documentary Gaffer, Warnock said: “I hope it’s someone who has a bit of a reputation.

Lee Carsley is expected to be named as England head coach on an interim basis for the matches in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think they could get the best out of the team. I’d give it to Pochettino, or if they keep Carsley, why don’t they make sure Klopp comes in next?

“He’s the best manager in the world for England. He won’t get the money and the wages, but I’m sure if he said he’d come, they’d find it from somewhere.”

Klopp has recently distanced himself from the England job, speaking at the International Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg, Germany last month, the German was asked if there were any offers on the table.

"At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country," he said.

"England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I'll make an exception for you."

The new documentary 'Gaffer' will be broadcast on Sky from August 16 (Image credit: William Hill)

According to William Hill, Carsley is the 6/4 favourite to be the next full time England manager with former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter second favourite at 9/4 with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe 9/2 third favourite. Both Pochettino and Klopp are 10/1 shots.

The England job has often be called ‘the impossible job’ and the new documentary Gaffer provides an unprecedented look into the turbulent world of football management, exploring the upwards trend of high turnover rates that’s become commonplace in recent years, as well as the highs and lows managers experience on a day to day basis.

The series offers a deep dive into evolving management styles, club investments, and the ever-increasing demand for profitability.

The documentary also features first-hand accounts and testaments from leading figures in the world of football including Brendan Rodgers, Roberto Mancini, Rob Edwards, former owner Simon Jordan, and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra.

Gaffer will be available to audiences on Sky Sports at 11pm on Friday, August 16 and on Sky On Demand the next day. It will also be available as a four-part mini-series on Sky Sports PL YouTube from Friday, August 16.

