England need to do all they can to get Jurgan Klopp to lead national side at next World Cup, according to Neil Warnock
Neil Warnock believes that Jurgan Klopp is the best manager that England could get to replace Gareth Southgate
Neil Warnock believes The FA should do all they can to convince Jurgen Klopp to become the next England manager - even if it is for just one year.
The FA are on the search for a new manager to replace Gareth Southgate after he stepped down after Euro 2024 and Warnock believes that the former Liverpool manager is the best man for the job.
Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season and is expected to take a year off in order to rest after nine years at Anfield.
It is expected that The FA will appoint U21 coach Lee Carsley on an interim basis for the next two games against The Republic of Ireland and Finland in September while they assess their options.
And former Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and QPR boss Warnock believes that Carsley can lead the team for the World Cup qualifying campaign with Klopp coming in to take charge of the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico but also said he is a fan of former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Speaking at the premier of a new documentary Gaffer, Warnock said: “I hope it’s someone who has a bit of a reputation.
“I think they could get the best out of the team. I’d give it to Pochettino, or if they keep Carsley, why don’t they make sure Klopp comes in next?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“He’s the best manager in the world for England. He won’t get the money and the wages, but I’m sure if he said he’d come, they’d find it from somewhere.”
Klopp has recently distanced himself from the England job, speaking at the International Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg, Germany last month, the German was asked if there were any offers on the table.
"At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country," he said.
"England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I'll make an exception for you."
According to William Hill, Carsley is the 6/4 favourite to be the next full time England manager with former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter second favourite at 9/4 with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe 9/2 third favourite. Both Pochettino and Klopp are 10/1 shots.
The England job has often be called ‘the impossible job’ and the new documentary Gaffer provides an unprecedented look into the turbulent world of football management, exploring the upwards trend of high turnover rates that’s become commonplace in recent years, as well as the highs and lows managers experience on a day to day basis.
The series offers a deep dive into evolving management styles, club investments, and the ever-increasing demand for profitability.
The documentary also features first-hand accounts and testaments from leading figures in the world of football including Brendan Rodgers, Roberto Mancini, Rob Edwards, former owner Simon Jordan, and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra.
Gaffer will be available to audiences on Sky Sports at 11pm on Friday, August 16 and on Sky On Demand the next day. It will also be available as a four-part mini-series on Sky Sports PL YouTube from Friday, August 16.
Read more:
Geoff Hurst: 'The next England manager MUST be English'
Official: Gareth Southgate is England's most successful manager by the numbers
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.