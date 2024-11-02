When is the FA Cup second round draw?

The FA Cup first round takes place over the first weekend of November, with each team hoping to be in the hat for the second round

The FA Cup first round kicks off on Friday evening as Notts County host Alfreton Town and Huddersfield travel to Tamworth, with the two Non-League sides both hoping to cause an upset against their Football League opposition.

At least four Non-League sides are guaranteed to reach the second round, which gets underway on November 30, with plenty of other lower league teams offered the opportunity of an upset, too.

Teams will progress to the second round of the FA Cup wanting to know which giant they can kill in the second round, but, unfortunately, Premier League and Championship teams only enter the competition in the third round. That means those plucky Non-League sides will have to navigate their way through another round before heading to a 40,000-seater stadium - so when is the FA Cup second round draw?

When is the FA Cup second round draw?

The FA Cup second round draw takes place at 7.45pm on Sunday 3 November, during the highlights show on BBC Two. Kelly Somers will host the draw, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman drawing the balls for the second round. The FA Cup's social media channels will also keep up to date with live video from the draw.

With no Premier League or Championship teams entering the FA Cup until the third round, the second round will see just 20 games contested from sides across the pyramid.

That will rise to 32 matches in the third round as the top 44 teams in the country enter, as the route to the final at Wembley on May 17 becomes clearer.

Teams are not seeded for the draw, ensuring any team can play against anyone.

Manchester United are the current holders of the Cup after beating Manchester City in the final earlier at the end of last season.

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup second round?

  1. Rotherham United or Cheltenham Town
  2. Barrow or Doncaster Rovers
  3. Worthing or Morecambe
  4. Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient
  5. Exeter City or Barnet
  6. Carlisle United or Wigan Athletic
  7. Tamworth or Huddersfield Town
  8. Brackley Town or Braintree Town
  9. Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town
  10. Wycombe Wanderers or York City
  11. Bradford City or Aldershot Town
  12. Hednesford Town or Gainsborough Trinity
  13. Burton Albion or Scarborough Athletic
  14. Tranmere Rovers or Oldham Athletic
  15. Rochdale or Bromley
  16. Walsall or Bolton Wanderers
  17. Grimsby Town or Wealdstone
  18. Bristol Rovers or Weston Super Mare
  19. Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon
  20. Solihull Moors or Maidstone United
  21. Stockport County or Forest Green Rovers
  22. Reading or Fleetwood Town
  23. Stevenage or Guiseley
  24. Northampton Town or Kettering Town
  25. Rushall Olympic or Accrington Stanley
  26. Swindon Town or Colchester United
  27. Salford City or Shrewsbury Town
  28. Crewe Alexandra or Dagenham & Redbridge
  29. Port Vale or Barnsley
  30. Chesham United or Lincoln City
  31. Chesterfield or Horsham
  32. Southend United or Charlton Athletic
  33. Notts County or Alfreton Town
  34. Maidenhead United or Crawley Town
  35. Harrogate Town or Wrexham
  36. Woking or Cambridge United
  37. Gillingham or Blackpool
  38. Tonbridge Angels or Harborough Town
  39. Sutton United or Birmingham City
  40. Newport County or Peterborough United
