The FA Cup first round takes place over the first weekend of November, with each team hoping to be in the hat for the second round
The FA Cup first round kicks off on Friday evening as Notts County host Alfreton Town and Huddersfield travel to Tamworth, with the two Non-League sides both hoping to cause an upset against their Football League opposition.
At least four Non-League sides are guaranteed to reach the second round, which gets underway on November 30, with plenty of other lower league teams offered the opportunity of an upset, too.
Teams will progress to the second round of the FA Cup wanting to know which giant they can kill in the second round, but, unfortunately, Premier League and Championship teams only enter the competition in the third round. That means those plucky Non-League sides will have to navigate their way through another round before heading to a 40,000-seater stadium - so when is the FA Cup second round draw?
When is the FA Cup second round draw?
The FA Cup second round draw takes place at 7.45pm on Sunday 3 November, during the highlights show on BBC Two. Kelly Somers will host the draw, with Emile Heskey and Leon Osman drawing the balls for the second round. The FA Cup's social media channels will also keep up to date with live video from the draw.
With no Premier League or Championship teams entering the FA Cup until the third round, the second round will see just 20 games contested from sides across the pyramid.
That will rise to 32 matches in the third round as the top 44 teams in the country enter, as the route to the final at Wembley on May 17 becomes clearer.
Teams are not seeded for the draw, ensuring any team can play against anyone.
Manchester United are the current holders of the Cup after beating Manchester City in the final earlier at the end of last season.
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup second round?
- Rotherham United or Cheltenham Town
- Barrow or Doncaster Rovers
- Worthing or Morecambe
- Boreham Wood or Leyton Orient
- Exeter City or Barnet
- Carlisle United or Wigan Athletic
- Tamworth or Huddersfield Town
- Brackley Town or Braintree Town
- Curzon Ashton or Mansfield Town
- Wycombe Wanderers or York City
- Bradford City or Aldershot Town
- Hednesford Town or Gainsborough Trinity
- Burton Albion or Scarborough Athletic
- Tranmere Rovers or Oldham Athletic
- Rochdale or Bromley
- Walsall or Bolton Wanderers
- Grimsby Town or Wealdstone
- Bristol Rovers or Weston Super Mare
- Milton Keynes Dons or AFC Wimbledon
- Solihull Moors or Maidstone United
- Stockport County or Forest Green Rovers
- Reading or Fleetwood Town
- Stevenage or Guiseley
- Northampton Town or Kettering Town
- Rushall Olympic or Accrington Stanley
- Swindon Town or Colchester United
- Salford City or Shrewsbury Town
- Crewe Alexandra or Dagenham & Redbridge
- Port Vale or Barnsley
- Chesham United or Lincoln City
- Chesterfield or Horsham
- Southend United or Charlton Athletic
- Notts County or Alfreton Town
- Maidenhead United or Crawley Town
- Harrogate Town or Wrexham
- Woking or Cambridge United
- Gillingham or Blackpool
- Tonbridge Angels or Harborough Town
- Sutton United or Birmingham City
- Newport County or Peterborough United
