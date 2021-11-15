When is the World Cup 2022 group draw date?

As the European qualifiers come to a close, the World Cup 2022 group draw gets nearer.

The first-ever winter World Cup is now little over a year away, with the event in Qatar set to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

While there are still a lot of places to be decided, attention is starting to turn to how the tournament will shape up.

FIFA plans to make the draw for the World Cup in Qatar on April 1, 2022.

Two places, those determined by intercontinental play-offs, won't be decided by then due to fixture scheduling delays caused by COVID-19.

Those play-offs, featuring one team from each of Asia, North America, Oceania and South America, will take place in June.

But the remaining 30 participating teams will be decided before the draw.

Who has already qualified?