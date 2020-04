Where the legends will be on show this summer

What links Premier League legends Alan Shearer, Andrew Cole, Gianfranco Zola, Gus Poyet, Steve McManaman, Ray Parlour, Paul Merson, Rob Lee and Roberto Di Matteo? Why, of course, it's that they're all going to Barbados to compete in the inaugural British Airways Football Legends Invitational Tournament.

The six-a-side tournament will be held at the Kensington Oval on 10-11 June, with teams representing EnglandâÂÂs top clubs battling for honours to raise money for local charities involved in the development of football in the Caribbean.

âÂÂThe emphasis will be on exhibition as well as competition and whilst you can never take away that competitive edge from a footballer, the respect and friendship among the lads will no doubt produce some great entertainment,â said Alan Shearer.

Cole, who only trails Shearer as the Premier LeagueâÂÂs all-time top scorer, added: âÂÂMy family is originally from the Caribbean so IâÂÂm pleased that weâÂÂre helping put money into grass roots football there. My dad is cricket mad and still doesnâÂÂt get football. IâÂÂve enjoyed telling him that IâÂÂm going to play football on the famous Kensington Oval...âÂÂ

Barbados Tourism Authority has developed the tournament in conjunction with the Professional Footballers Association, whose commercial director Christian Smith said: âÂÂThe popularity of veteransâ football has dipped in recent years as many players retiring prefer to take up careers in the media or coaching. Our aim is to establish an annual series of events featuring some of the great players of the last decade.âÂÂ

If they're played in beautiful locations such as Barbados, thereâÂÂll be no shortage of eager former pros.