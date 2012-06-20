A whistle-stop tour around La Liga

Athletic Bilbao

Not the best end to the season for Athletic Bilbao with two final failures Ã¢ÂÂ but an improved start to the summer: Marcelo Bielsa has signed up for another campaign of crouching and sporting Larry Grayson glasses. However, the new season may start without Javi MartÃÂ­nez with AS reporting that a whopping, too good to turn down Ã¢ÂÂ¬40m bid has been made for the defender / midfielder / ironman by Bayern Munich.

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid

As usual, the summer sees AtlÃÂ©tico and Jorge Mendes as busy as hyperactive beavers in the transfer market. Midfielders Christian RodrÃÂ­guez and Emre have turned up on frees Ã¢ÂÂ along with six players out on loan last season Ã¢ÂÂ while the defence has been boosted by the strangely sensible Ã¢ÂÂ¬1m signing of Cata DÃÂ­az from Getafe. But if thereÃ¢ÂÂs one move that the cash-strapped Rojiblancos need to make this summer, itÃ¢ÂÂs getting Diego back from Wolfsburg.

Barcelona

Tito Vilanova was unveiled Ã¢ÂÂ and is set to receive media training, claim Marca Ã¢ÂÂ while negotiations with Valencia for Jordi Alba are ongoing. But there's institutional unrest on the horizon, with former president Joan Laporta hinting strongly that heÃ¢ÂÂd like his old job back despite a current spell in local politics which apparently isnÃ¢ÂÂt feeding his ego to a sufficiently high level.

Betis

All quiet in Seville, except for rumours of a Ã¢ÂÂ¬4m bid for Rayo VallecanoÃ¢ÂÂs Michu.

Celta Vigo

Still as giddy as galloping goats over their return to the top flight after five years away. Celta are still trying to work out how much cash they have to spend on newbies to keep them up in la Primera.

Deportivo

Curiously, Deportivo managed to keep Mexico international AndrÃÂ©s Guardado during their spell in the second division, but have since lost the midfielder to Valencia on a free transfer.

Espanyol

A big sigh of relief in El Prat-land as Mauricio Pochettino turns down an offer from Sampdoria to remain as Espanyol boss. Hanging onto what little playing talent is left will be another tall order for a club that doesn't have healthy finances at all.

Getafe

Considering the deadwood in the Getafe squad like Pedro Mosquera, AdrÃÂ­an Colunga and Javier Arizmendi, it was a surprise to see Cata DÃÂ­az going to AtlÃÂ©tico Ã¢ÂÂ but the Argentinian defender appears to have been wanting to put an end his semi-retirement at the Coliseum. Expect a lot more departures to come.

Granada

After lengthy talks with club bosses, Abel Resino decided not to stay on as Granada coach. Taking over is Juan Antonio Anquela, who came extremely close to taking AlcorcÃÂ³n up into la Primera this season and was the coach of the side that famously beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. A baffling number of ins and outs have already taken place, with the clubÃ¢ÂÂs various connections in Portugal and Udinese seeing footballers coming and going hither and thither.

Levante

Juan Ignacio MartÃÂ­nez stays on a boss after a few doubts over whether he wanted to or not. His job now is to rejiggle a veteran team that is set to take its place in the Europa League next season. Helping out in that battle is striker Angel RodrÃÂ­guez, who joins from Elche, while Asier del Horno and Javi Venta have moved their creaking bones to pastures new.

MÃÂ¡laga

Not a great summer so far. No signings made and the departure of Fernando Hierro are the main points of interest on the south coast. Stand by, though, for a possible bid for Alvaro Negredo, with the Champions League-less Sevilla unable to turn it down if the offer is tempting enough.

Mallorca

Good news: JoaquÃÂ­n CaparrÃÂ³s is staying on as manager, which is pretty much a guarantee of staying up next season. Bad news: midfielder Chori Castro Ã¢ÂÂ very handy on his day Ã¢ÂÂ has done one on a freebie to Real Sociedad.

Osasuna

Institutional affairs are dominating the Pamplona club at the moment, with presidential elections at the end of the month for the first time in a decade. Probably wonÃ¢ÂÂt be too much movement before that point. Or, come to think of it, afterwards.

Rayo Vallecano

Another wobbly summer for Rayo, with JosÃÂ© Ramon Sandoval leaving and set to be replaced by former Spain international and Cordoba coach Paco Jemez. HeÃ¢ÂÂd have to deal with a squad which has lost its loan signings from AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid Ã¢ÂÂ and also RÃÂ¡ul Tamudo, who has gone to play in Mexico.

Real Madrid

Nothing much going on at Real Madrid, aside from the same stories as last year in regards to the future of KakÃÂ¡ and Gonzalo HiguaÃÂ­n. Very little happening with signings coming in either Ã¢ÂÂ besides that technically, Fernando Gago and Pedro LeÃÂ³n are Real Madrid players again after their loan spells ended.

Real Sociedad

The constantly-questioned la Real manager Philippe Montanier will be hoping for a quiet summer where he's left to get on with preparing for the new season. His bosses will be looking to make permanent the very successful loan signing of Carlos Vela from Arsenal, but the forward may be a little too pricey for the San Sebastian side.

Sevilla

Rather than undergo yet another managerial change, the club are sticking with MÃÂ­chel despite a failure in his shortish tenure last season to take the team into the European places. Sevilla have brought in goalkeeper Diego LÃÂ³pez from Villarreal and Valencia defender Hedwiges Maduro. However, scary midfielder Gary Medel has got himself into a bit of legal bother, having been arrested in Chile after an altercation and accusations of death threats to another individual.

Valencia

Team Unai is gone Ã¢ÂÂ something LLL is going to be mourning over for a while Ã¢ÂÂ to be replaced by former player and Liverpool trainer Mauricio Pellegrino, who is going to have to deal with an already feisty dressing room that knows that he was not the first choice for the job. Said dressing room is being tinkered with by adding handy midfielder AndrÃÂ©s Guardado from Deportivo and Joao Pereira from Sporting.

Valladolid

The newbies were only promoted a few days ago via the play-offs, so are still doing the open-top-bus-tour business. Holidays set to last about two days, no doubt, before preparations for the new term begin.

Zaragoza

Back-room movements at Zaragoza: massively unpopular president and owner Agapito Iglesias is supposedly giving up some power and influence to Marcelino, who has decided to stay as coach after a hefty amount of negotiations. His aim will be to pay more attention to the youth scheme and to persuade his boss to stop buying and selling players as if the club's a tatty market stall.

