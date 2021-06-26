Who is Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola, Who does he play for, and how much would he cost?

Leonardo Spinazzola has been one of the brightest stars of Euro 2020 so far, helping Italy to two wins in their opening two matches of the tournament. The defender was rested for the Azzurri's win over Wales on Matchday 3, along with seven other teammates, in order to keep him fresh for later tests.

The 28-year-old usually plays as a left-back for club and country, despite being right-footed, and is capable of playing anywhere down the flank; in a classic defensive roll, as a wing-back or further forward when required.

But who does he play for, how much does he earn and how much would be cost a potential suitor?

Who does Spinazzola play for and how much does he earn?

Spinazzola plays his club football for AS Roma in Serie A, the Italian top-flight. He has been at the club since the summer of 2019, when he joined from Juventus in a €29.5m deal.

Despite spending seven years at Juventus, Spinazzola made just a handful appearances for the club he joined a youth player. He was sent out on loan on no fewer than seven occasions, at clubs including Atalanta, Vicenzia, Perugia, Siena and Empoli.

Spinazzola reportedly earns €100,000 a week at Roma, and has a net worth of around €15m.

How much would he cost to buy?

Following his positive performances at Euro 2020, a number of clubs in England and Spain have already registered an interest in signing Spinazzola.

According to online database Transfermarkt, the defender is worth €25m. With another three years left on the contract he signed only last summer, however, it would take a bid in excess of this sum to prise him away from Jose Mourinho's side.