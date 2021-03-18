Italy Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Italy Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Roberto Mancini has named his squad, mostly of players who ply their trade in Italy's Serie A but with a few others thrown in from across the continent.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Italy squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Italy Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

GK: Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

GK: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)

GK: Alex Meret (Napoli)

DF: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

DF: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

DF: Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea)

DF: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

DF: Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)

DF: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

DF: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

DF: Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

DF: Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

DF: Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)

DF: Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo)

DF: Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

MF: Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Nicolo Barella (Internazionale)

MF: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

MF: Roberto Soriano (Bologna)

MF: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo)

MF: Stefano Sensi (Internazionale)

MF: Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)

MF: Rolando Mandragora (Torino)

MF: Matteo Pessina (Atalanta)

MF: Matteo Ricci (Spezia)

FW: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

FW: Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

FW: Andrea Belotti (Torino)

FW: Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

FW: Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus)

FW: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

FW: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

FW: Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)

FW: Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo)

Italy's 37-man shortlist for their March internationals is one of the biggest announced in Europe this month, complete with a number of players who have either only been capped once or are as yet uncapped.

Gian Marco Ferrari of Sassuolo, Matteo Ricci of Spezia and Rafael Toloi of high-flying Atalanta are among those hoping to get their first appearance for the Azzurri, which highly-regarded Gaetano Castrovilli and Rolando Mandragora have only one cap each.

Italy are heading into the international break without the experience of Milan defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria, while Jorginho of Chelsea also sits these fixtures out. Three other well-thought-of midfield stars, Sandro Tonali, Roberto Gagliardini and Nicolo Zaniolo are all absent, too - giving other players chances to cement themselves in Roberto Mancini's plans for the summer.

Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci could win his 100th international cap with during this set of qualifiers.

