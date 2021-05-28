Euro 2020 – who is Italy’s captain, Giorgio Chiellini?

Giorgio Chiellini will be the Italy captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The Juventus defender has won 106 caps for his country since making his debut in a friendly against Finland back in November 2004.

A ruthless and wholehearted centre-back, Chiellini has a wealth of experience to call on at club and international level.

For Italy, he is a veteran of five major tournaments – two World Cups and three European Championships.

Euro 2012 was the closest he came to success, reaching the final as a vital component of Cesare Prandelli’s side.

Unfortunately, Chiellini had to be withdrawn through injury after 21 minutes as Italy went on to lose 4-0 to a dominant Spain, who were the reigning world and European champions at the time.

Italy’s fortunes have fluctuated since then, but they look to be on the rise again since the appointment of Roberto Mancini.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager took charge after their failure to qualify for the last World Cup and led them to the Euros with a perfect record.

Chiellini missed several of those games through injury but is Mancini’s captain and an automatic starter when available.

This could be the 36-year-old’s last chance for international glory and his leadership skills will be vital for a largely inexperienced squad.

Since moving to Juventus in 2005, Chiellini has been a stalwart over the past 16 years, making more than 500 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Their run of consecutive Serie A titles came to an end this season, as Juve finished a disappointing fourth under Andrea Pirlo.

Italy have been drawn in Group A alongside Turkey, Wales and Switzerland, and are expected to feature in the latter stages of the tournament.