Who will win the 2022/23 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

The Champions League lives for shocks, drama, twists and turns. No one knows what's around the next corner.

Even a three or four-goal first-leg cushion isn't enough in this competition. We've seen plenty of shocks in Europe over the years and this season promises to be no different, with any number of a handful of sides capable of lifting ol' Big Ears next summer.

Given that the Champions League is notoriously hard to predict, we thought we'd ask our writers for their input - and sure enough, we got a wide selection of answers on the subject...

Chris Flanagan, (senior staff writer, @CFlanaganFFT (opens in new tab) ): Manchester City

Will this finally be the year? It's arguable that Manchester City have been the best side in Europe over the past few seasons, yet they still don't have a Champions League trophy to show for it. They didn't have Erling Haaland back then, though - will he be the difference? If he continues at his current Champions League scoring rate – he's bagged a ludicrous 23 goals in his first 19 appearances in the competition - they surely must be the favourites.

Mark White (staff writer, @markwhlte (opens in new tab) ): Barcelona

With a summer spend comparable to what the UK now spends on petrol, it would rankle for Barcelona to end their “banter era” this way – but seriously, they might be best-placed. We’re in the Anglo age, yet Manchester City lack the heritage to compete in Europe, Chelsea and Liverpool aren’t at their strongest this season and Tottenham are still young pretenders on this stage. Real Madrid have lost Casemiro, Bayern Lewandowski (thanks to Barça) and PSG are PSG. You need three things to conquer the continent: coaching genius, attacking ingenuity and history on your side. Barcelona have all three.

Ed McCambridge (staff writer, @EdMcCambridge (opens in new tab) ): Liverpool

It seems crazy to say this so early, but Liverpool's sluggish start to the league season means they might need to focus on the cups again this term. Fortunately, Klopp's Reds have always been at their best in knockout fixtures, particularly in Europe under the floodlights. A lengthy injury list should be trimmed by the time the big tests roll around and, in Darwin Nunez, Liverpool appears to have a player capable of filling the void left by Sadio Mane. Expect them to throw everything at the Champions League.

Matthew Ketchell (deputy editor, @JoeBrewinFFT (opens in new tab) ): Manchester City

It will be City. How can it not be City? If Pep doesn’t do it this season City’s lack of Champions League titles will officially be in ‘hoodoo’ territory. An almost perfect team became pretty much perfect this summer with the arrival of Mr. Haaland and his ridiculous Champions League goal ratio. They are carrying the hurt of the 2020/21 final and the 2021/22 semi final around with them like an unnecessary cagoule on a hot summer’s day, the average age of the team is an exquisite 26.5, the final is in Istanbul and their new captain is half Turkish. Congratulations Man City, it’s about time!

Conor Pope (online editor, @ConorPope (opens in new tab) ): Real Madrid

If in doubt, go for Real Madrid. Last season showed once again that Los Blancos greatest attribute is a stubborn commitment to winning, even when they aren't necessarily the best team. Not only did they suffer an embarrassing home defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol in the group stage, they lost one leg of each knockout round. And they still came out on top against PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Some big names have gone this summer – Marcelo, Casemiro, Bale, Isco, Jovic – but the additions of Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger will only make them tougher to beat. Madrid are the team everyone will fear.

