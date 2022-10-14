Why is the Ballon d'Or early this year?

The 2022 Ballon d'Or is set to be announced on Monday 17 October, more than a month earlier than the event has been held in previous years due to a change in format of the award.

Previously, the award has been handed out in either the final week of November or in early December, but France Football, the organisers of the award, announced last March that the winners in both men's and women's football will receive their Ballon d'Or in October from now on.

This is because the award will only take into account the previous season, rather than a full calendar year like it once did.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or will be awarded for performances from 2021 to 2022

Consequently, the results of the 2022 golden ball will be based on a player's performances between August 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022. Therefore, performances in the 2022 World Cup will contribute towards a player's standings in the 2023 Ballon d'Or, as opposed to this year's.

Individual performances will still remain as the most important criteria for crowning the winner, though.

Nominations were announced on Friday 12 August, with 30 players vying for the men's award. 20 are hoping to take just the fourth-ever Ballon d'Or Feminin. One hundred journalists will cast their votes – from FIFA's top-ranked century of nations – in the men's award, while the women's award will be voted for by journalists from the top 50.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is favourite for the Ballon d'Or (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Karim Benzema is the nailed-on favourite to win the men's award, according to the bookmakers. The Frenchman finished as top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League as Real Madrid did the double, and he even scored a goal in the Nations League Final as helped France lift the European trophy.

Alexia Putellas is the leading contender in the women's award, aiming to take the prestigious prize home in consecutive years. She helped Barcelona to a Liga F title and reach the Women's Champions League final. She will face stiff competition for the award, though, after missing Euro 2022 through injury.

Alexia Putellas is in the running for the women's award (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Indeed, player of the tournament Beth Mead is among the nominees, alongside England teammates Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze.

The Kopa Trophy will also be awarded on the night, given to the best performing player under the age of 21. Similarly, the Yachine trophy is won by the best performing goalkeeper of the season.