Will Gareth Southgate be knighted if England win Euro 2020 – and which players could get honours?

England manager Gareth Southgate could be in line for a knighthood if England beat Italy to win Euro 2020 on Sunday night.

He would be the first England manager to guide the team to a major trophy since the World Cup win 55 years ago, and would likely pick up the gong in the Queen's new year honours list in January 2022.

Southgate already has an OBE, and there are reports that this could be upgraded to a CBE even if England fail to lift the trophy.

Three current England players – Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford – already have MBEs to their names. While Rashford has only played a small role at Euro 2020 Sterling and captain Kane have been instrumental in England's progression so far and could be in line for upgrades to OBEs should they taste success at Wembley.

They would not be the first to be celebrated in such a way.

Ald Ramsey, who guided England to victory at the 1966 World Cup, was knighted in 1967 to honour the achievement. Captain Bobby Moore was also honoured quickly following the tournament, picking up an OBE in January 1967, while the rest of the team were given MBEs.

Goalkeeper Gordon Banks then received an OBE in 1970, Jack Charlton got one in 1974, while Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst both got knighthoods in the 1970s.