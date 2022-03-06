With or without Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd are light-years behind Man City
By Richard Martin published
The Portuguese missed the derby but it made little difference as City steamrolled their rivals
Was Cristiano Ronaldo injured for the derby or was he dropped?
Whatever the answer, it made no difference as Manchester City steamrolled Manchester United in the derby at the Etihad.
The scoreboard read 4-1 by the end of a punishing 90 minutes, United's pain deepened by Riyad Mahrez's initially disallowed goal being awarded by VAR.
The late goal meant the scoreline finally reflected City's dominance and United's inferiority but, just as in the 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford in November, it wasn't about the scoreline.
Richard Martin is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. He spent 10 years in Spain as a football correspondent and has attended over 600 games across 16 countries, his favourite being Argentina. He has also worked for Reuters, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, The Times and AS.
