With or without Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd are light-years behind Man City

Was Cristiano Ronaldo injured for the derby or was he dropped?

Whatever the answer, it made no difference as Manchester City steamrolled Manchester United in the derby at the Etihad.

The scoreboard read 4-1 by the end of a punishing 90 minutes, United's pain deepened by Riyad Mahrez's initially disallowed goal being awarded by VAR.

The late goal meant the scoreline finally reflected City's dominance and United's inferiority but, just as in the 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford in November, it wasn't about the scoreline.