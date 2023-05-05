Wolves v Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolves v Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Saturday May 6, 3pm BST

Wolves v Aston Villa live stream and match preview

Aston Villa's push for European qualification continues with a trip to a Wolves side still looking to stave off the threat of relegation.

Aston Villa’s push for European qualification continues with a trip to a Wolves side still looking to stave off the threat of relegation.

A late-season surge from Unai Emery’s side has propelled them into seventh place with four games to go and they are only outside the top six on goal difference.

Wolves hit a good run of form recently to move seven points clear of the drop zone, but that run was abruptly ended with a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Brighton last Saturday.

The first meeting between these sides this season ended in a 1-1 draw in January, when Daniel Podence’s early strike was cancelled out by a Danny Ings goal.

Team news

Boubacar Traore is doubtful for Wolves while Chiquinho, Nelson Semedo and Sasa Kalajdzic are also on the injury list.

Aston Villa are without Boubacar Kamara, Jed Steer, Leon Bailey, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho.

Form

Wolves: LWLWW

Aston Villa: LWDWW

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Wolves v Aston Villa.

Stadium

Wolves v Aston Villa will be played at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves v Aston Villa kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday May 6 in the UK. The game isn't being televised in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

