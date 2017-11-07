World Cup 2018 kits: Adidas go beautifully retro with 8 countries' tournament shirts

Adidas have taken inspiration from the past to come up with these seven superb efforts for the 2018 World Cup – starring Argentina, Colombia, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia and Spain.

Take a look below – you don't need us to harp on any longer about how we really, really want every single one of them.

