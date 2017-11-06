Zlatan Ibrahimovic snubs protocol to present former club Malmo with Swedish league trophy

Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic, who scored 18 goals in 47 appearances for Malmo between 1999 and 2001 as a teenager, was welcomed by a standing ovation inside the Swedbank Stadion on Sunday.

The 36-year-old has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury picked up in late April, but didn't appear too fussed by his continued absence as he returned to his former stamping ground.

Swedish football federation chief Karl-Erik Nilsson was supposed to present Malmo skipper Markus Rosenberg with the Allsvenskan title, but instead Ibrahimovic beckoned the ex-West Brom striker to the podium and handed over the trophy himself.

"Of course it's special to receive the trophy from him," Rosenberg said post-match. "He's an icon for the club and Swedish football."

Malmo lost 2-1 to BK Hacken, but had already wrapped up the league title with 64 points from 30 matches – seven clear of second-placed AIK.

