Zlatan Ibrahimovic snubs protocol to present former club Malmo with Swedish league trophy
Tradition dictates that the head of Sweden's football federation has such an honour – but when you're Zlatan, things are always a little different
Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic, who scored 18 goals in 47 appearances for Malmo between 1999 and 2001 as a teenager, was welcomed by a standing ovation inside the Swedbank Stadion on Sunday.
The 36-year-old has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury picked up in late April, but didn't appear too fussed by his continued absence as he returned to his former stamping ground.
Swedish football federation chief Karl-Erik Nilsson was supposed to present Malmo skipper Markus Rosenberg with the Allsvenskan title, but instead Ibrahimovic beckoned the ex-West Brom striker to the podium and handed over the trophy himself.
"Of course it's special to receive the trophy from him," Rosenberg said post-match. "He's an icon for the club and Swedish football."
Malmo lost 2-1 to BK Hacken, but had already wrapped up the league title with 64 points from 30 matches – seven clear of second-placed AIK.
See also...
ADO Den Haag score incredible team goal in 2-2 draw with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie
Watch: Marco Asensio fires in absolute rocket for Real Madrid against Las Palmas
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.