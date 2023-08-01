Wrexham season preview 2023/24: Are the Hollywood-backed side destined for the title?

The Wrexham season preview 2023/24 looks at one of the clear favourites to win the title.

After decades of dismay, Wrexham fans now have a team to believe in, thanks to their beloved Hollywood owners.

It might not be 111 points this time, especially with razor-sharp finisher Paul Mullin set to miss the start of the season through injury, but the Red Dragons still have the budget and momentum to go straight through League Two.

Wrexham season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Rich Fay (@RobRyanRed)

Last season was everything we ever dreamed of, and more. The big talking point is whether we’re actually good enough to seal back-to-back promotions – even titles.

This season will be different because there’s a lot of expectation for us to do well again, but also a lot more teams who are closer to our level.

Our key player will be Paul Mullin. Most fans feel he should be in the Wales squad already and that he could score goals in the Championship.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Callum McFadzean. He gives away so many infuriating fouls.

Our most underrated player is James Jones, a key player for Phil Parkinson. He brings so much to the midfield and pops up with important moments

Look out for Ryan Barnett, who joined from Solihull Moors in February. He’s a proper winger: electric pace, brilliant dribbling, and he loves to run at fullbacks and attack the bylines.

The thing my club really gets right is building the brand and getting global exposure – even after the takeover got approved, no one could have predicted quite how well-known Wrexham would become across the world.

The one change I’d make would be to sort out regular problems with ticket sales and merchandise supply issues. It’s a healthy problem to have, but the demand far exceeds the supply.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that he’s a great man who’s right for the job and deserves credit. The football isn’t always pretty, but it is effective. After a couple of transfer windows, his class was clear to see.

If he left, he should be replaced by Darren Ferguson – a club favourite and proven in the Football League.

The active player I’d love to have back is Joe Allen, still adored by fans after two matches on loan [in 2008].

I won’t be happy unless we reach the play-offs, at least. There has been so much talk about how we have League One and even Championship-quality players – now is the time to prove it.

We’ll finish 2nd. We’ve an experienced manager, a fantastic team that’s used to winning, and financial muscle if it’s needed. Teams won’t fancy playing us.

