Zinedine Zidane: Great Goals Retold

Zinedine Zidane had been absent for most of the first half of the 2002 Champions League Final against Bayer Leverkusen when Roberto Carlos hooked a fairly ropey cross towards him on the stroke of half-time.

As the ball drifted down, Zizou shaped his body carefully and walloped the ball home with a delicious left-footed volley (his ‘weak’ side). The strike would later be voted the best Champions League goal ever.

“I feel that volley was a beautiful and unique goal,” said the maestro later. “I don’t plan those goals – you just have to be ready when the opportunity appears. I hit it —precisely, quickly and just right. I remember thinking how lucky I was to catch the ball at the right angle and height.

“I’m glad the goal gave us the ­trophy – it was certainly one of the most important moments of my career.”

This article was originally published in the October 2010 edition of FourFourTwo.