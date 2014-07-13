Zlatan tells FourFourTwo about his Prime Ministerial ambitions and much more
FourFourTwo Editor David Hall took part in Ask Zlatan - a Google Hangout with an avatar of the world's most fascinating player...
Among the topics raised – and answered - were advice to aspiring professionals, haircuts, foosball tables, youth coaching, International Zlatan Day, Prime Ministerial ambitions and even the next cover of FourFourTwo…
You can enjoy the hangout again here.
