Striker criticised for sulking during Galatasaray vs Liverpool - but the claims don't exactly add up

Galatasaray players - including Mauro Icardi - line up in celebration in front of their fans

Mauro Icardi has come under fire for not taking part in Galatasaray's pre-match warm-up ahead of their 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

The former Inter and PSG centre-forward moved to the Turkish giants on an initial loan in 2022 that was then made permanent the following year.

Icardi was named Galatasaray captain earlier this summer, despite having been out of action with a ruptured ACL since November last year.

Mauro Icardi slammed for not using social media or forcibly wrestling armband off teammate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Icardi has been criticised for not being an active participant in his side's pre-match warm-up or their post-match celebrations after Victor Osimhen's early goal gave Galatasaray victory over Liverpool on Tuesday night.

We dare say Icardi may have his own warm-up regime at the moment given he has just come back from such a long-term injury, but journalist Ali Naci Kucuk nonetheless claimed in a video posted to X: "Icardi made a face when he realised he was a substitute during the final tactical training session the day before the Liverpool match.

"He didn't warm up before the match. He watched the team celebrate their victory from the back.

"He was the first to leave after the match. He didn't receive the captain's armband like he did in the Frankfurt match."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mauro Icardi did not immediately take the captain's armband after coming off the bench against Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're not entirely sure what Kucuk means by the armband comment, in truth. Icardi did not start against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Yunus Akgun wearing the captain's armband in his absence.

Icardi did not take the armband off Akgun when he came on as a substitute in the 55th minute, and only received it when Akgun was later subbed off in the 78th minute.

Kucuk is correct that Icardi was not part of the group huddle of players jumping up and down after the final whistle, with one photo showing Icardi standing alone and smiling beneficently at his teammates.

However, another angle suggests he was not alone but was in fact standing with Davinson Sanchez, who had welcomed a young child onto the pitch as part of the celebrations. Icardi could later be seen lining up with the rest of his teammates as they went to accept the adulation of the fans.

Davinson Sanchez and Mauro Icardi were not part of the group huddle after Galatasaray's 1-0 win over Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In any case, Kucuk continues: "In short, Icardi is on the bench because he's been on the bench.

"But even when we get married, we say, 'For better or worse.' You shield Galatasaray, and Galatasaray will love you dearly. A captain should captain and lead everywhere.

"Galatasaray won a historic victory. Icardi doesn't have a single post on his social media account. This is wrong.

"But if Icardi had started and Galatasaray had won, he would have posted at least 100 stories on his Instagram account. This isn't right.

Mauro Icardi stands alone with his back to the camera (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, because nothing says 'leadership' like an overly-demonstrative and painfully self-aware social media presence, does it?

In any case, Icardi has since added a picture of himself in action against Liverpool to his Instagram account.

Kucuk wraps up: "Let's criticise him here. But let's not lynch him. Icardi isn't someone to be easily discarded. He's a superstar!"

Very good of him to specify that Icardi should not be lynched.