How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham: Live streams, TV details and preview for Friday Night Football clash

Friday Night Football returns to our screens as Bournemouth hosts Fulham, and FourFourTwo is here with all the details on how you can watch the game live wherever you are situated around the world.

Bournemouth vs Fulham key information • Date: Friday 03 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Bournemouth have enjoyed a positive start to the new Premier League season and currently occupy 6th position in the table heading into their Friday-night clash against Fulham.

Andoni Iraola continues to work well with a smaller squad and a relatively limited budget, despite losing a whole host of his stars across a tricky summer on the south coast.

Fulham opted to keep their cards close to their chest with minimal additions, but Marco Silva again must also be credited for the job he is doing at Craven Cottage.

Beaten by Aston Villa last time out, both sides will be keen to begin the weekend with three points, and we are expecting an entertaining affair at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Bournemouth were unbeaten across September, recording two wins and two draws and will hope to continue their fine form as we reach the third month of the 2025/26 campaign.

Iraola's men seem to be striving under their typical underdog pressure and the Vitality Stadium has proved a happy hunting ground for them over the course of the season so far.

Eli Junior Kroupi rescued a point in the 2-2 draw with Leeds United last time out, with ever-present scorer Antoine Semenyo continuing his rich run of form in front of goal with the Cherries' other strike.

Fulham, on the other hand, have seen a mixed bag of results so far and head into this contest with two wins, two draws and two losses.

It seems to be in attack where the Cottagers are struggling most, with Rodrigo Muniz only managing one goal in seven games so far this term.

Having netted 11 across the last campaign for Silva's side, the Brazilian may need to improve his output in order to keep former Wolves man Raul Jimenez out of the side, with the pair fighting for a spot at present to lead Fulham's frontline single-handedly.

Bournemouth vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham

Bournemouth are a solid outfit on home soil, and with Fulham struggling to find any consistency as of late, we are backing the Cherries in this one.