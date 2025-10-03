Premier League line-ups: Every expected XI this weekend

Who's getting in whose teams this week?

The Premier League line-ups will be announced before kick-off – but here's how we expect teams to shape up this weekend.

Every week, we bring you the XIs that every club will likely to put out, drawing on injury information, how the teams recently lined up and who's available.

So use the navigation to see how our experts expect your team to set up this weekend…

When are the Premier League line-ups released?

The Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every Premier League club can name their line-up an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off.

Clubs can choose to go earlier, of course, with managers like Marcelo Bielsa, for example, choosing to name his teams up to a day in advance. Such a power move.

When is the Fantasy Premier League deadline for transfers?

Get your transfers in before the deadline (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, the GW5 deadline for FPL is at 18:30 BST on Friday, October 3 – 90 minutes before kick-off of the weekend's first fixture.

Line-ups for the first game of the weekend, Bournemouth vs Fulham, will drop 15 minutes later.

Arsenal

Arsenal line-up against West Ham United

Arsenal are almost at full complement: Martin Odegaard made his first start back from injury midweek, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both got a rest and manager Mikel Arteta rotated with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli starting against Olympiacos.

Trossard starting the last two fixtures – completing a full 90 minutes against Newcastle – suggests that he may drop to the bench for this one, with Ebere Eze moving back to the left flank. Noni Madueke is out, as is Kai Havertz, while Piero Hincapie is closing in on a return after the international break.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa line-up against Burnley

Aston Villa got their first win last week and followed that up with a 2-0 beating of Feyenoord midweek, as boss Unai Emery finds. little more consistency with his starting XI.

John McGinn and Emi Buendia will likely be leant upon once more since they're in good form, with Evan Guessand given the right-wing spot. Emi Martinez pulled out of the Europa League clash with a calf issue, while Amadou Onana is out with a hamstring issue.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth line-up against Fulham

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola rotated heavily last week to bring Ryan Christie, Amine Adli and Justin Kluivert into his starting line-up – then subbed all three to salvage a draw at Leeds.

Alex Scott, David Brooks and Marcus Tavernier could all return from the off, though the rest of the XI looks settled: the big selection decision comes at right-back where Alex Jimenez is battling James Hill.

Brentford

Brentford line-up against Manchester City

Brentford boss Keith Andrews may look to return to his 3-5-2 system, given that the Bees are hosting Manchester City and don't expect much of the ball.

Aaron Hickey looks set for the left wing-back spot, Fabio Carvalho and Reiss Nelson are closing in on returns and if Andrews selects a back three, Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer will battle it out to start.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is a doubt for the trip to Molineux this weekend – but with plenty of options in attack, manager Fabian Hurzeler has cover for the Japanese international, who the Samurai Blue have omitted from their October squad.

Ferdi Kadioglu could move forward from full-back, while Yankuba Minteh is capable on either wing – with Danny Welbeck firing a brace last week, however, it's likely that he earns a start ahead of Georginio Rutter behind him.

Burnley

Burnley line-up against Aston Villa

Burnley have reverted to a back five in recent weeks – and may stick with the set-up to thwart Aston Villa.

Jacob Bruun Larsen could miss out again – Kyle Walker may continue on the right of the five rather than as a right-sided centre-back as a result.

Chelsea

Chelsea line-up against Liverpool

There are serious problems in defence at Stamford Bridge with Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana doubts to add to Levi Colwill's long-term injury and Trevoh Chalobah's suspension: Josh Acheampong is likely to partner Benoit Badiashile at centre-back as a result.

Cole Palmer is a big injury problem for Chelsea, with manager Enzo Maresca likely to use Enzo Maresca in the no.10 role: Romeo Lavia could be back, too, to slot into midfield.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace line-up against Everton

Crystal Palace are 19 games unbeaten with few concerns heading into a trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr both started against Liverpool and could do once more, with neither playing the full 90 against Dynamo Kyiv midweek, with Daichi Kamada another option behind Jean-Philippe Mateta – who's been called up to the French national team squad this week.

Everton

Everton line-up against Crystal Palace

Everton are the first casualties of the season when it comes to yellow card suspensions: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has racked up five already and misses this clash as a result.

Manager David Moyes will likely stick to a similar template, with Charly Alcaraz a possibility in Dewsbury-Hall's absence.

Fulham

Fulham line-up against Bournemouth

Fulham have all sorts of problems up front: Rodrigo Muniz is out, Raul Jimenez is a doubt, and boss Marco Silva suggested recently that the Cottagers' third forward, Jonah Kusi-Asare, isn't ready to lead the line from the start.

Adama Traore may lead the line as a result: record buy Kevin hasn't gotten up to speed yet and Josh King is keeping Emile Smith Rowe out of the side.

Leeds United

Leeds United line-up against Tottenham Hotspur

Dan James has suffered an ankle injury for Leeds United, and will miss out on this one alongside Wilfried Gnonto and Lucas Perri.

Boss Daniel Farke could well name an unchanged XI for the fourth successive match, as a result.

Liverpool

Liverpool line-up against Chelsea

Liverpool picked up two injuries in Istanbul midweek to compound their blip: Alisson looks to be out until the next international break, while Hugo Ekitike hobbled off – though that may just be cramp.

Andrew Robertson may come in for Milos Kerkez, while once again, there's a question of the Wirtz-Szoboszlai axis: if manager Arne Slot fields both, either Dominik Szoboszlai plays at right-back and Wirtz at no.10, or Szoboszlai plays no.10 and Wirtz moves to the left. Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley are serious options to both return, however, given the big-money German's disappointing form.

Manchester City

Manchester City line-up against Brentford

Manchester City are still missing Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Abdukhodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush – but will likely have Rodri back after the Spaniard clocked up an hour against Monaco in the week.

Nico Gonzalez may still anchor, but the rest of the team is settled: Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are rotating between one another, Jeremy Doku has looked impressive and in defence, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol have struck up a decent partnership together.

Manchester United

Manchester United line-up against Sunderland

Manchester United welcome back Casemiro from suspension to slot in alongside Bruno Fernandes in Ruben Amorim's much-maligned midfield, leaving Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko to continue in attack.

Question marks remain at right wing-back and in defence, though the Portuguese may have to bring in Amad Diallo since Noussair Mazraoui is out. Tyrell Malacia has been brought back into the fold and may be an option in the squad, too.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United line-up against Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United will be missing Tino Livramento for at least six weeks – but aside from that, there won't be too much rotation.

Lewis Hall and Dan Burn are both options at left-back, Anthonies Elanga and Gordon impressed in attack in midweek and the settled midfield will likely continue with Jacob Ramsey out, too.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest line-up against Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest are on a miserable run, exacerbated by Murillo returning midweek for a cameo before heading off again.

Nicolo Savona may have to be called upon, with Oleksandr Zinchenko suffering from a groin issue now, too.

Sunderland

Sunderland line-up against Manchester United

Sunderland still have Habib Diarra missing from a groin strain and Reinildo Mandava serving a suspension – but manager Regis Le Bris may look to switch things up with a stacked squad of options.

Arthur Masuaku struggled against Nottingham Forest, with Lutsharel Geertruida showing himself to be a solid option defensively in his half-hour last week. The Black Cats may look to that combination again at Old Trafford, with Enzo Le Fee a possibility either in attack or in midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur line-up against Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur kept Cristian Romero out of the Bodo/Glimt draw midweek as a precaution and could recall the captain.

In midfield, Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha may continue – though Thomas Frank could opt for Lucas Bergvall deeper, Xavi Simons centrally and Brennan Johnson from the left flank.

West Ham United

West Ham United line-up against Arsenal

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek is still serving the final match of his three-match suspension, with new boss Nuno Espirito Santo wanting to keep things consistent from the draw against Everton.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may return for this one, though James Ward-Prowse faces an uncertain future since he was omitted entirely from Espirito Santo's first squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up against Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers found their first point by switching to a back four, and Vitor Pereira may look to keep the system against Brighton.

There are no known absentees other than Leon Chiwome, with a full squad for Wolves to choose from.