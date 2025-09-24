You Ask The Questions: Nemanja Matic answers YOUR questions
You Ask The Questions returns with Nemanja Matic, formerly of Chelsea and Manchester United
You Ask The Questions is back, with Nemanja Matic in the chair.
Every issue in FourFourTwo, we put readers' questions to someone from the world of football in You Ask The Questions, the feature that brings you closer to the superstars.
And up next to answer just about anything you have to ask him is Matic, formerly of Manchester United, Chelsea and Roma.
Get to the comments to chat to Nemanja Matic in You Ask The Questions
Matic moved Chelsea in 2009 for a fee of around £1.5 million – however, during his first spell at Chelsea, he was used sparingly and was loaned to Dutch club Vitesse for the 2010/11 season. In January 2011, as part of a deal that saw David Luiz move to Chelsea, Matic left for Benfica.
In Portugal, Matic transformed into a formidable no.6. Under the guidance of manager Jorge Jesus, he was converted from a playmaker, and he was awarded the Primeira Liga Player of the Year for his performances during the 2012/13 season, also winning the Taca da Liga and the Primeira Liga with the Eagles.
After his impressive spell in Portugal, Matic returned to Chelsea in January 2014 for a fee of £21m.
He became a key player for the Blues, forming a strong midfield partnership with Cesc Fabregas, and during his second stint at the club, he won two Premier League titles and one League Cup. His standout performances led to him being named in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2014/15 season.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In July 2017, Matic was reunited with his former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho, when he signed for Manchester United. He played for the club until 2022, and during his time there, he scored a goal against Crystal Palace that was voted as the Manchester United Goal of the Season.
Following a stint at Roma – again, under Mourinho – he joined Rennes in 2023 and then moved to Lyon in 2024. In August 2025, he signed with the Serie A club Sassuolo, where he currently plays.
On the international stage, Matic made his senior debut for Serbia in 2008 and earned 48 caps, including being a part of the squad at the 2018 World Cup, before retiring from international football in 2020.
As ever, we're across social, too, if you'd like to ask Matic a question via X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.